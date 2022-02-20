Dachshund Club hosts Valentine’s-themed Wiener Walk

If you were at Lake Sumter Landing on Valentine’s Day, you may have spotted a group of adorable dogs dressed up and parading along the boardwalk.
More than 20 members of the Dachshund Club of The Villages gathered with their dogs of all shapes and sizes to spread the love with a themed “Wiener Walk.”
“It’s so entertaining, watching all the people and their beautiful little dogs of all colors and shapes in their outfits,” club member Maggie Dumas said.
Read this story and many others in today's Daily Sun
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.