D’Ambrose M.D. wins thanks to late score

Arden’s Fine Jewelers player Toni Mac Dougall, left, and D’Ambrose M.D. player Nick Johnson battle for the ball during Friday’s polo action at The Villages Polo Field.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

A last-minute goal by Trevor Niznik vaulted D’Ambrose M.D. back onto its winning course.

Sunday’s back-and-forth match against Fross & Fross at The Villages Polo Club ended 10-9 — giving D’Ambrose M.D. its third championship in four weeks.

“I got lucky on that one, and it came down to not giving up — ever,” Niznik said. “The polo gods were on our side today.”

