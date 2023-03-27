D’Ambrose M.D. wins thanks to late score

A last-minute goal by Trevor Niznik vaulted D’Ambrose M.D. back onto its winning course.
Sunday’s back-and-forth match against Fross & Fross at The Villages Polo Club ended 10-9 — giving D’Ambrose M.D. its third championship in four weeks.
“I got lucky on that one, and it came down to not giving up — ever,” Niznik said. “The polo gods were on our side today.”
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.