D’Ambrose M.D. win nets championship appearance

The USPA Regional President’s Cup continued Sunday with a high-scoring victory for D’Ambrose M.D. against Arden’s Fine Jewelry.
D’Ambrose M.D. won 12-9 to remain undefeated in the tournament. They will face Fross & Fross in the championship game April 16.
The winner will advance to play at the National Polo Center in Wellington.
“This was our plan to focus on the first two games,” said Nick Johnson, riding in the No. 3 position for D’Ambrose M.D. “We had to win the first game, so we wouldn’t be under a lot of pressure.”
