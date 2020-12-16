Cyclists getting back on the road again

As the weather cools down and snowbirds return to The Villages, cycling clubs in The Villages have seen a new influx of riders. That cycling is an activity that is done outside in the fresh air and at a safe social distance has also boosted the enthusiasm for the sport in recent months, according to the president of one of The Villages’ cycling clubs. “A lot of people have joined in the past year because of COVID,” said Holly Dates, who leads the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club. “We’re definitely getting snowbirds.” One resident who has contributed to the renewed vigor for the sport is Terry Kennedy, of the Village of Bonita. He said he appreciates everything the club does to keep its riders safe. “The club really has it together. I’m very safety conscious,” he said.“They’re so organized and so respectful.”
