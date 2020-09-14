Cyclist rides to raise money for children’s cancer research

Last year, Mark Collette had a partial knee replacement.
This year, the Village of McClure resident suddenly realized he had not ridden his bicycle in three years.
He recently learned about the Great Cycle Challenge USA, which raises money for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund, and Collette knew it was time to get back on his bike.
He pledged to ride 400 miles by the end of September. So far, he has clocked more than 160.
Collette manages this pedaling around working a full-time job as a cabana caretaker.
“On the days I work, I get up at 4 a.m. to ride my bike,” he said. “If I’m not working, I ride around 6 a.m.”
