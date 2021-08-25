Cycling on roll as safe way to stay active

Debbie Wise, right, of the Village of Bonita, rides with the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club from Bradenton Recreation Center.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, more people have been looking for ways to get outside and be active, but stay safe at the same time. And many have discovered — or rediscovered — their passion for cycling. In 2020, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Americans spent $29.5 billion on bicycles and bike accessories — an increase of 17% from 2019. The National Association of City Transport Officials, which is a coalition between Departments of Transportation in North America,  also reported a significant increase in cyclists.

Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.