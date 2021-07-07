Culture, details play key roles in TVSC’s success

Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.