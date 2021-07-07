Culture, details play key roles in TVSC’s success

The Villages SC co-founder Maen Hussein, center left, and coach/co-founder Anderson DaSilva, middle right, get bathed in ice water as the team celebrates its 2-1 win over FC Florida to clinch the USL2 Southeast Division title in June.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

“Well, that’s how everybody does it.”

That line of reasoning wasn’t acceptable to Anderson DaSilva in 2015 when he was a coach with the Jersey Express, and it certainly isn’t now. USL League Two soccer teams vary greatly across the country in the resources available to them and how they use those resources on the players that join their clubs every summer. But prioritizing the players was never a question for The Villages SC.

“The details matter a lot. I think one of the reasons we’ve been very successful is the attention to detail,” said DaSilva, head coach and co-founder of The Villages SC. “It’s the little things that we do — their meals, planning the away trips, what they’re eating before and after the game, the recovery, the care we have for them. That helps win games, too.”

