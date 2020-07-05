Cultivating fresh local food

These aren’t the types of vegetables your parents nagged you about finishing when you grew up. Produce harvested by The Villages Grown, The Villages’ farm-to-table initiative, packs a strong flavor that’s owed to its freshness.
“So many people have said they don’t like vegetables,” said Jennifer Waxman, The Villages Grown’s executive director. “We convert them, because they’ve never had a real vegetable.” And it’s healthy, too.
The Villages Grown grows its produce with peak nutrition in mind, striving to get food out to the community within two to 48 hours of harvest so people reap the highest vitamin and nutrient benefits, Waxman said.
“We’re giving the plant everything it physiologically needs to help it grow faster,” she said. “We’re striving for nutrient-dense.”
This system is based on a philosophy of food as medicine and a belief that people should have access to good, nutritious food at prices that aren’t outrageous, she said.
