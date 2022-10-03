Culinary Arts Academy teaching aspiring chefs

The Culinary Arts Academy at The Villages High School is cooking up careers for its students.
The 58 juniors and seniors in the academy have the chance to earn four of industry certifications this year, including fundamental cooking and pastry cook certifications backed by the American Culinary Federation.
“I always like coming back to school after the summer — I have some new faces in class and get to see my returning seniors,” said John Woods, the culinary arts instructor. “Every year I try to improve our academy and get better at teaching my students what the industry is looking for in a quality employee.”
Students earn experience by catering events at the school and at recreation centers for clubs.
The Culinary Arts Academy also has a food truck where students make burgers, fries and more at football games and community events.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.