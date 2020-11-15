​Crowds flock to Polo Club to enjoy annual car show

Vehicle doors were open and trunks were popped on more than 135 vehicles during Saturday’s 17th annual Wheels New Car Auto Showcase.
This year’s decision to change the venue from a town square to The Villages Polo Club was a winner, providing ample, easy parking, shuttle rides to and from the show, plenty of food trucks and seating, an open bar and more than enough elbow room between vehicles to easily maintain social distancing.
A steady crowd of car shoppers, some with canines, tested seat space, peeked under hoods and discussed whether trunk space was adequate.
