Crowd enjoys Gospel Sing at Fruitland Park church

Those who dropped by Trinity Assembly of God in Fruitland Park on Oct. 9 were treated to an evening of gospel music. Trinity AOG’s “Gospel Sing” featured music from The Reflectsons and Simple Faith, and attendees were also treated to some food and drink. The show was free, and there was a love offering collected during the concert to support the ministries of the musicians. Trinity Assembly of God is located at 200 Urick St. in Fruitland Park. Learn more at trinityaogfp.org or by calling 352-787-0996.
