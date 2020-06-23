Croquet is a physically friendly game

When Bill Lowenberg and Pam Bauer moved 17 years ago to the Village of Chatham, they bought golf clubs and eagerly hit the green.
“We overdid it,” Bauer said. “We were late life, entry players and we just overdid it.”
Playing a round of golf one day led to making the next day about physical recovery.
“We said to each other, ‘There’s got to be another way to have fun,’” Bauer said.
While exploring other exercise options, the couple met Larry and Laurie Bailey, of the Village Palo Alto.
Like Lowenberg and Bauer, the Baileys searched for a fun way to be active that was easier on the body. That led them to croquet.
