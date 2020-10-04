Critters celebrate special birthday for longtime aerobics member

The third time was the charm.
In honor of turning 95 on Monday, Ed Carell was going to get a surprise, mini birthday party after the Critters water aerobics class.
Jan Obert, who was organizing the shindig, found out Carell had a doctor’s appointment scheduled that morning. Then he had another appointment the following day.
But on Wednesday, Carell’s calendar was clear, so he could get to the Savannah Center sports pool.
Before the group got into the exercises, they all sang “Happy Birthday” to Carell, with one resident adding an emphatic, “and many more!” at the end.
