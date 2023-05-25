Crafter creates headwear with flair

Cathy Reese brings a trail of feathers and tulle wherever she goes.
Reese, of the Village of Bonita, makes elaborately decorated hats for events like Kentucky Derby Day, Cinco de Mayo, Memorial Day and Independence Day as a way to raise money for groups like Band of Brothers.
“I feel like now that I’m retired and I have time to do all the things I want, I want to use that time to give back,” Reese said. “I like feeling like I can help people using my skills.”
