COVID-19 continues to change plans for houses of worship

The rise in local COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant is causing area houses of worship to re-think how they operate in the short term.
The Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church, which includes several churches in and around The Villages, is asking its member churches to "adjust their expectations for ministry" given the Delta variant.
"We urge the use of masks in indoor settings, as an expression of our love for our neighbor and as the fulfillment of the law of Christ," said Bishop Ken Carter of the Florida Conference.
