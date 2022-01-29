Course offers way for residents to follow their musical passion

The melodies of guitarists resounded through Rohan Regional Recreation Complex Monday, but not strummed by picks.
These musicians were taking the Guitar: Fingerstyle Introduction course offered by the Enrichment Academy. Participants learned the method of playing guitar that involves plucking the strings with your fingers.
Bucky Walters, Village of Marsh Bend, teaches the class. The long-time six-string picker is self-taught, he said, and he taught himself how to play by listening to folk records and stopping them so he could mimic the sounds, the start the record again.
