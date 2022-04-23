Course helps make reading music easier

Reading music can be a difficult process, but an instructor with the Enrichment Academy is helping people learn this skill.
Kevin O'Connell is teaching resident his own innovative method for reading music with his course," The Musical Ruler - Reading Music."
O'Connell had a 35 year career as a music educator, producing pit orchestra performances with his students in Pennsylvania.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.