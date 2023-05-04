Couple writes 2nd activities book for those with dementia

Len and Sue Galeucia with their workbook, “200 Activities for people with Alzheimer’s/Dementia,” which is meant to bring patients and their loved ones and caregivers closer.

 Submitted photo

Sue and Len Galeucia love to spend time with each other, whether they are on a vacation or even writing a grocery list.

As a way to spread their positivity to others, they released a second volume of a workbook they created to try and help those living with dementia.

Titled “Live Better, Live Longer: 200 activities for people with Alzheimer’s/Dementia” the book is meant to be a resource for people with dementia and their caregivers.

