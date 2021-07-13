Couple teams up for pottery creations

Michele and Jonathan Frank, of the Village of Duval, sit with some of their clay creations. They have been creating pottery for the past 20 years, starting out in New Jersey, then joining the SeaBreeze Potters in The Villages.

 Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun

Michele Frank enjoys what she calls “messing in the mud.” She and her husband, Jonathan, have been working with clay to make pottery, especially practical items like coffee mugs, dishes and vases, including a cat-proof vase with a wide base and a thin opening for flowers. “At the end of (the process), there’s going to be something you can hold in your hand,” Michele said.

