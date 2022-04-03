Couple takes vows at rehabilitation center

Richard A. Cheney waited eagerly for his bride-to-be, Beth Porter, who was waiting in one of the rooms at Chatham Glen Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, to walk down the aisle for their wedding.
He was sitting at the end of the aisle next to Walter Aiken, the minister officiating the ceremony, who is part of the Christian ministry Gospel to the Elderly Ministry. Cheney wore a nice white shirt, black pants and boutonniere.
Once Porter came out of the room with her arm around her nephew wearing a white and black dress with roses on it and holding a bouquet of white and red roses, Cheney smiled from ear to ear.
"I saw nothing but love," he said. "... I just saw her smile."
