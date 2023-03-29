Couple take it all in stride on the polo field

It was love at first chukker for Thom and Jenny Fross when they took the field at The Villages Polo Club together for the first time.
Though they have played together at other clubs, the duo debuted on the main field at The Villages venue March 12. Jenny was the perfect player to fill an open position on the Fross & Fross team.
“She had definitely stepped up to the point she could do it,” Thom said. “She was ready for the level of play and playing in front of the large crowd.”
