Couple shares love of music

Kathy and Mark Beatty get to share their love of music in a couple of local bands.
They can be found in The Villages Hometown Band, where Kathy is on the baritone and Mark plays percussion instruments like the marimba and bells on the keyboard.
In The Villages Sunshine Strollers, Mark switches instruments to the tuba.
“It’s a bonus, because we both enjoy the same thing,” said Kathy, of the Village of Virginia Trace.
The two have been participating in the Zoom rehearsals with the Hometown Band, where a recording is heard and the musicians play along with their microphones muted. They both watch the same feed and play their respective parts.
