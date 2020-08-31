Couple share their love of the ukulele club

Mary Schaub is carrying on one of her father’s hobbies: playing the ukulele.
She even got her husband, Gary, interested in the small, four-stringed musical instrument.
“It’s a fun instrument to play,” said Gary, of the Village of Amelia. “You can pick it up any time and start playing happy songs.”
“I agree with him,” Mary said. “You can play any genre of music.”
They took their love of the instrument and formed their own group called the Peace, Love and Ukulele Club.
About two months into the coronavirus shutdown, the Schaubs wanted to keep the club going in some way.
They started recording themselves playing different songs, adding the lyrics and chord changes to the video as the song goes along. A few other members have recorded themselves playing as well.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.