Couple score his and hers holes-in-one

A Village of Pine Ridge couple scored holes-in-one in same round. Chuck and Judy Black accomplished the his-and-hers feat at Okeechobee executive course in early December.
Chuck Black explains there are two different kinds of holes-in-one.
“When you find out the ball is in the hole, but you didn’t see it — that’s one,” the Village of Pine Ridge golfer said. “When you actually see it go in the hole, that’s a different kind.”
Chuck and his wife, Judy, experienced both sides of the spectrum when they achieved holes-in-one in the same round while playing the Okeechobee executive golf course on Dec. 8.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Judy said of hers, which she accomplished on her first swing of the day. “We looked all over for the ball and then they went back (to the green) and said, ‘It’s in the hole!’ It’s just a real thrill to get one.”
Judy’s ace came with a 4-hybrid club from 78 yards away. Chuck followed suit at the eighth hole, also from 78 yards out but with a pitching wedge.
