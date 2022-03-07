Couple owned more than 80 cars in lifetime

Gene and Judy Hallman, in front of their home in the Village of Chitty Chatty, show their 1957 Thunderbird. It is is the 89th vehicle, combined, the couple has owned throughout their lifetime.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Although Gene Hallman’s first cars didn’t have engines, he vividly remembers how they drove him to a lifelong love of automobiles.

Starting with a 1950s pedal car and a soap box car he built in 1956, Hallman has owned more than 80 vehicles in his lifetime. 

“I did not set out to have this hobby or this tradition of buying and selling cars,” he said. “But when I see a car I just have to have, I go for it.”

