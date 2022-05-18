Couple launches new fraud campaign with the FBI

Of the more than 800,000 complaints the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center got last year, 24% came from seniors over the age of 60 reporting fraud.
Those victims lost about $1.7 billion.
People like former FBI and CIA director Judge William Webster and his wife, Lynda, and organizations like Seniors vs. Crime are working to educate seniors on scams and helping them get their money back.
On May 10, the Websters launched a new elder fraud awareness campaign with the FBI, which features a public service announcement people can watch at fbi.gov.
