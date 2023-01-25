Couple known as ‘The Puzzle People’ break the ice at area restaurants, bars

About twice a week, John and Gloria Streeter, of the Village Santo Domingo, visit one of the many restaurants with bars in the community and bring a manila folder filled with dozen of trivia games for other patrons at the restaurant to play.
They create the trivia games themselves on a range of topics, such as famous landmarks, Broadway shows, classic cartoon characters, movies starring famous actors and more. They also have themed trivia to share when the holidays roll around.
“We do something different all the time,” Gloria said.
When they see people sitting at the bar they go over to them, hand them a trivia game and let them try it out.
