Couple Goes All Out with Halloween Decorations

For the Stensons, there is no such thing as “less is more.”
Every year for Halloween, Penny and Denny Stenson set up their home with holiday décor. The Village Santiago couple goes all out for Halloween since it’s their favorite time of year.
“We have 15 grandchildren, so we like to decorate for them, and we like seeing them in their costumes,” Penny said. “We also invite our friends over to come see the decorations.”
The Stensons have more than 600 Halloween knickknacks they put out every year, most of them filling the dining room.
The couple gets the decorative Halloween homes and characters from a company in California called City Lights. They buy new decorations every year, always looking to expand their collection.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.