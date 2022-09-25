Couple explore Ireland through the eyes of locals

Exploring a country through the eyes of those who call it home created a special experience for Torri and Dan Johnson. While visiting Ireland, the couple, of the Village of Fenney, found themselves in a place most tourists don’t — dining in a local’s home. “We went to someone’s house for lunch, and she made us shepherd’s pie,” Torri said. “Another guy had us at his house and made us a hurling stick. It was very eye-opening to see how connected we are, and how their stories are so much like ours.”
For three weeks in August, the Johnsons visited several cities in Ireland through the Grand Circle Travel group.
“We started in Northern Ireland in the United Kingdom for five days,” Torri said. “Then, we crossed the border into the country of Ireland.”
While there, the Johnsons discovered more about Irish history than they’d learned from books.
