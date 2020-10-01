Couple comes up aces in same round in August

Bud Klein couldn’t have been more thrilled to witness wife Kathy’s first hole-in-one.
“We’re not pros or anything, so it’s all luck,” said Klein, a Village of Winifred resident who waited 53 years himself before recording his initial ace two years ago. “When she got hers, that was awesome. ... I wanted her to have the day.”
The golf gods, though, had other ideas. Three holes later, Bud stepped up to the ninth tee at Palmetto executive golf course and watched as his tee shot touched down on the green and take a curling path into the cup.
His-and-hers aces.
“I guess I just couldn’t let her take all the bragging rights that day,” he deadpanned.
Said Kathy: “That makes it even more fun.”
The tandem act took place during a mid-afternoon round Aug. 29 at Palmetto. For the record, Kathy aced No. 6 with a 7-iron from 64 yards away; Bud holed out a pitching wedge from 120 yards.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.