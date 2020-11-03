Couple aces same hole nearly a decade apart

From the moment her husband told her about his latest hole-in-one, Patti Saxby knew they’d entered a special realm.
After all, how many couples can lay claim to aces on the very same hole?
It turns out that bit of serendipity at the first hole of El Diablo executive course was merely the beginning. Both came with the same club. But the real kicker came when Patti and her husband, Bil, checked the dates.
They came within perhaps 48 hours of being exactly 10 years apart.
“That just doesn’t happen,” Patti exclaimed.
Said Bil: “I think it’s more special than the fact I’ve got eight holes-in-one, quite honestly. My wife is a
recreational golfer and I’m more of a serious golfer. It’s really kind of cool.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.