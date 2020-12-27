Costumed Dachshund dogs parade in Holiday Wiener Walk

Some of the dachshunds were unsure about the Christmas sweaters they were sporting for the Holiday Wiener Walk at Lake Sumter Landing.
In fact, a couple of the Dachshund Dogs club doxies refused to budge in them.
“She hates putting these things on,” said Sandy Miller, of the Village of Sanibel, referring to her dog, Snickers. “So she freezes and doesn’t move.”
That is, until Snickers saw other wieners in their sweaters, too, and got over her stage fright.
By the time the 10 dogs had paraded down to the lighthouse together, the reluctant dogs forgot all about their initial misgivings and strutted their doxie legs in the club’s third annual Holiday Wienie Walk, which featured a costume contest and a race.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
