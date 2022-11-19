Corvettes catch the eye at Wheels New Car Auto Showcase

Bill Howard and his wife hopped off their tandem bike as they do most days at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. This time, though, Howard’s mind was on something with four wheels and many more horsepower.
The 2023 Wheels New Car Auto Showcase took place last weekend, as thousands of residents wandered through looking at the newest Nissans, Toyotas, Kias and more.
Particularly Corvettes.
The latest edition of Chevrolet’s iconic sports car, perhaps not surprisingly, stole the attention of many who walked through the show.
“I dream a lot,” said Howard, of the Village of Pinellas. He has a 1962 Corvette in beige, but an orange 2023 model caught his eye on this afternoon.
“I saw he-and-she Corvettes,” he continued. “I have an old one, and I would love to have a new one.”
Howard was like many that gravitated to the new Corvette Stingrays lined up by George Nahas Chevrolet in Wildwood. They brought four in bright colors — electric blue, classic red and highlighter yellow in addition to the orange.
