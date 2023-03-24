Cordie, Nelsen golden in women’s doubles

Deja vu.
That’s the best way to describe the Pickleball Community Volunteer Group’s Village Open Championships through two days.
After Todd McLain And Eric Wilson repeated their 4.5/5.0 February championship on Tuesday in the men’s doubles tournament, Jayme Cordie and Lisa Nelsen repeated their January championship on Thursday with a gold-medal victory in the women’s doubles at Rohan Recreation.
“It feels great,” said Cordie, of the Village of Pine Hills. “It feels awesome.”
