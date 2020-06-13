Cooking comes back to soup kitchen site

Though the Wildwood Soup Kitchen had to close to the public, that didn’t stop volunteers from serving the community. Volunteers moved operations to a home during the closure and continued making deliveries, but came back to the soup kitchen in May and have been cooking three times a week. The public still can’t come inside to eat for the time being. The Wildwood Soup Kitchen normally cooks meals for those who come in and delivers meals those who cannot to come to the soup kitchen. After businesses started shutting down in March because of COVID-19, the Wildwood Soup Kitchen also decided to close its doors to ensure everyone’s safety.
