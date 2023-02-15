Convicted felon Oren Miller says legal fight is not over

“Am I still a County Commissioner?”
Convicted felon Oren Miller still wasn’t sure, on the day after he was released from 75 days in jail, and he sent the question to Sumter County’s attorney.
No, you are not, Jennifer Rey responded.
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order suspending Miller from office still stands, as does the replacement to his District 5 seat selected by voters in the Nov. 8, 2022 election.
A Marion County jury on Nov. 18, 2022, found Miller guilty of lying under oath during a criminal investigation, a felony conviction that he is appealing.
Florida law prohibits convicted felons from holding public office, and they can’t serve on a jury or be issued certain professional licenses.
They are also banned from voting until completing the full term of their sentence.
For Miller, that will require paying $1,065 in fines, serving three years on probation and performing 200 hours of community service picking up trash at Marion County Solid Waste Litter Control.
In recent days, Miller, 72, has asserted on social media that picking up trash will jeopardize his health. He has bemoaned on Facebook that his doctor has declined to substantiate that claim.
His sentence requires him to complete at least 16 hours each month.
Miller, who lists his net worth at $950,462 on his most recent financial disclosure from June 2022, continues to ask the public to bankroll his legal fees.
He has raised about $54,000 in two online fundraisers and is asking the public to give him $86,000 more.
Miller remains in hot water over the fundraising, awaiting next steps in a proceeding with the state’s Commission on Ethics.
Last October, the agency announced that it found probable cause that Miller violated Florida’s gift law by failing to timely report donations and inaccurately accounting for the money.
