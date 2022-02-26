Conversation leads to beach tennis club

Gerry Goodwin loves to meet new people and start up a conversation. Goodwin, of the Village of Hemingway, used those people skills to create a weekly beach tennis playing session with friends.
Goodwin said he has always been athletic and enjoys being active, so when he discovered beach tennis at the recreation centers a couple years ago, he knew it needed to become a part of his schedule.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.