Consumers plan to spend big for July 4 holiday

Fourth of July is right around the corner, and Americans are ready to celebrate.
This year 84% of American consumers plan to celebrate Fourth of July — the same percentage as last year and 8% more than in 2020, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual Independence Day survey with Prosper Insights & Analytics.
For the holiday, many people plan to celebrate with a cookout, fireworks or attending a community celebration or parade. Local businesses that offer items that are quintessential for the Fourth of July already are seeing customers coming in to shop well ahead of the holiday.
About $7.7 billion is expected to be spent by consumers for this holiday compared to the $7.52 billion spent last year, according to the NRF’s survey. In 2020, only about $6.52 billion was spent.
