Consumers expected to spend $17B for father’s day

Families are ready to celebrate Dad this year. About 75% of Americans plan to celebrate Father’s Day, a slight decrease from the previous year. Shoppers are expected to spend about $17 billion for the holiday, with the average consumer spending about $149, according to the National Retail Federation’s Annual 2020 Father’s Day Spending Survey, which is conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics. Local businesses are gearing up for the holiday, and some already have been busy with early shoppers. Consumers are expected to spend the most on greeting cards, clothing, gift cards and a special outing for their fathers. Although the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on what consumers spend their money on — fewer people plan to take their dads out for the special day than did in 2019 — they are coming up with alternatives.
While the number of people expected to spend money on gift cards has gone down slightly, 59% of people are still expected to spend on greeting cards for Father’s Day. Ellen’s Hallmark Shops in La Plaza Grande and Lake Sumter Landing have been busy.
“It’s been very, very steady,” said Nancy Grady, manager of Ellen’s Hallmark Shop in La Plaza Grande.
The store sells a lot of cards and shelves are getting sparse, she said.
“There’s not a whole lot left,” Grady said.
