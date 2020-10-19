Consumers expected to celebrate Halloween a little differently this year

Americans are expected to celebrate Halloween this year still, but in new ways.
More than 148 million adults plan to celebrate Halloween in some way, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey from Prosper Insights & Analytics, and home activities seem to be the most popular this year. About 53% of Americans plan to decorate their homes, 46% plan to carve a pumpkin and 18% plan to dress up their pet, according to the NRF.
“Consumers continue to place importance on celebrating our traditional holidays, even if by (non)traditional standards,” said Matthew Shay, NRF president and CEO, in a release. “Retailers are prepared to meet the increased demand for seasonal décor, costumes and other items that allow families the opportunity to observe Halloween safely.”
Businesses in the area began preparing for Halloween before October and are seeing high traffic in stores. Staff at Lake County specialty stores has noticed many customers buying costumes and other merchandise to celebrate the spooky holiday. The Purple Pig also has seen customers coming in to buy some of its Halloween-related items.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.