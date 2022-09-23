Construction work for Hacienda Hills site to begin soon

Construction activity will begin soon for redevelopment of the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club.
The future Cordoba Recreation Area will bring new amenities to the location, including a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, corn toss, a pavilion, a walking path and open space accessible to all Villagers as well as a new postal station for nearby residents.
A new golf pro shop and redesigned practice green also will be coming soon as new experiences for golfers at the existing Hacienda Hills Golf Club.
“It’s exciting to see the commitment The Villages has to all parts of the community,” said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages. “As the Hacienda Hills Country Club building aged past its useful life, it’s great to see that the area will be rebuilt and once again be filled with activity. This should give Villagers confidence in the sustainability of the community.”
