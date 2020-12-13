Connecting the community

The dream of connecting The Villages residents to amenities, shopping and services from one end of the community to the other is close to becoming a reality. The Chitty Chatty Bridge, across State Road 44 near Rohan Recreation Center, became the first of four planned bridges to open to the public in October.
Finishing touches are being done on the Brownwood Bridge, across SR 44, while ramp work continues at the Water Lily Bridge, across Florida’s Turnpike. Those two bridges, along with Meggison Road that connects them, are expected to open in early 2021.
At that time, The Villages will have full connectivity via golf cart from north to south. “Connectivity is an essential part of life in our community,” said Kelsea Manly, director of operations for The Villages. “It brings
people together.”
