Congressman Daniel Webster tours hair salon in The Villages

During his tour of Tenaj Salon Institute, Congressman Daniel Webster joins cosmetology educator Ivette Marti, left, and cosmetology student Hannah Collett as they provide service for Donna Sackman, of the Village of Glenbrook.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Congressman Daniel Webster recently got a taste of the salon world in The Villages. On Thursday morning, Webster, whose district includes The Villages, visited Tenaj Salon Institute in Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

Webster, a Republican, has represented Florida’s 11th Congressional District since 2017 and, for some time, has toured local businesses, schools and organizations to see what is available in the community and what owners are offering. 

