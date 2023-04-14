Congressman Daniel Webster tours hair salon in The Villages

Congressman Daniel Webster recently got a taste of the salon world in The Villages. On Thursday morning, Webster, whose district includes The Villages, visited Tenaj Salon Institute in Buffalo Ridge Plaza.
Webster, a Republican, has represented Florida’s 11th Congressional District since 2017 and, for some time, has toured local businesses, schools and organizations to see what is available in the community and what owners are offering.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.