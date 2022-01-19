Concerts, music filling area churches this winter

“I hope tonight there’s something that will touch your heart, lift your load and make you go out of this place different than you came.”
That’s how Sue Dodge, a multiple-time Dove Award winner for Best Female Vocalist, grabbed the audience’s attention before her concert Jan. 9 at Village of Faith Baptist Church in Wildwood.
Dodge spent the next hour performing a number of her gospel hits. It’s another example of area churches using music and concerts to attract new congregants to their houses of worship.
Kevin Pledger is not just the worship pastor at Village of Faith Baptist, but he also is an accomplished musician and songwriter who is part of the staff songwriting team at Broad Street Global Publishing in Nashville, Tennessee. When he is not working on a service, you probably will find him in the studio tinkering with a new song.
