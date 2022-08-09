Concert band starts off its 20th season

Over the coming weeks, the groups that make up Bands of The Villages will crack open the music folders to prepare for a new season.
The Villages Concert Band, under the direction of Jean Butler, gets underway today with its first rehearsal. The band will work on music for its 20th anniversary concert to be held in October at North Lake Presbyterian Church.
“It’s been a really nice break, but I’m excited to get started again,” said Butler, of the Village of Glenbrook. “I’m continuing to strive for providing the best music I can for the group and the best entertainment of traditional band music for the public. We’re striving for excellence, as excellent as we can be.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.