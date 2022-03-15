Competitiveness and fun make Air Gun Club special

From shooting into a lake near Paradise Regional Recreation Complex to shooting at three air gun ranges across The Villages, The Villages Air Gun Club has grown into a club that loves to compete and have fun.
“It’s just fun to shoot,” said club commissioner Peter Schreiber, of the Village of Largo. “It’s extremely relaxing.”
The club can be found at the Rio Grande Air Gun Range, the Soaring Eagle range and the Sugar Cane range on various days during the week. From learning how to shoot, to ultra-competitive shoots, the club offers something for everyone.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.