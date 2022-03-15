Competitiveness and fun make Air Gun Club special

Ric Joranlien, of Village Mira Mesa, takes aim at the target with the Daisy 853 during a shooting competition with The Villages Air Gun Club at the Rio Grande Neighborhood Recreation Area air gun range.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

From shooting into a lake near Paradise Regional Recreation Complex to shooting at three air gun ranges across The Villages, The Villages Air Gun Club has grown into a club that loves to compete and have fun.

“It’s just fun to shoot,” said club commissioner Peter Schreiber, of the Village of Largo. “It’s extremely relaxing.”

The club can be found at the Rio Grande Air Gun Range, the Soaring Eagle range and the Sugar Cane range on various days during the week. From learning how to shoot, to ultra-competitive shoots, the club offers something for everyone.

