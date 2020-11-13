​Competitive Spirit drives local veteran in softball

John Cahill likes competition. He plays softball at the most competitive level, Division 1, and he’s also proud to compete against players from other services on his Air Force team in the Veterans Softball Tournament.
The tournament for combined divisions 1, 2 and 3 starts Sunday at Everglades Softball Complex. The opening ceremonies will be at 8:30 a.m. They’ll include a ceremony by the American Legion Honor Guard, the singing of the national anthem and an address by Merle Rodkey, a World War II veteran of the Navy who lives in Spruce Creek.
Cahill has reason to be proud of his Air Force service. It spanned two separate periods: one as an enlisted man and another as an officer.
