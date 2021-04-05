Competitive play highlights 6-team event at The Villages Polo Club

Announcer Dale Gavitt all but promised the crowd Friday that it was in for a treat this weekend at The Villages Polo Club.
And on Sunday afternoon, the Properties of The Villages Tournament delivered.
The two-day, six-team event concluded with a flurry of action and close-quartered competition, featuring three matches — each decided by two goals or less — for a sold-out contingent of polo enthusiasts to enjoy.
Arden’s Fine Jewelers held off a late charge by Citizens First in an 8-6 victory to open the afternoon slate, before The Villages Insurance and Fross & Fross dueled to a defensive-minded 3-3 draw.
Galaxy Home Solutions scored five times in the second half of its four-chukker battle against UnitedHealthcare, ultimately prevailing for an 8-6 win in the weekend finale.
