Competitive play highlights 6-team event at The Villages Polo Club

Fross & Fross rider Eden Ormerod, left, makes the save against Citizens First rider Hilary Mroz-Blythe late in the fourth chukker of an eight-goal match Friday.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Announcer Dale Gavitt all but promised the crowd Friday that it was in for a treat this weekend at The Villages Polo Club.

And on Sunday afternoon, the Properties of The Villages Tournament delivered.

The two-day, six-team event concluded with a flurry of action and close-quartered competition, featuring three matches — each decided by two goals or less — for a sold-out contingent of polo enthusiasts to enjoy.

Arden’s Fine Jewelers held off a late charge by Citizens First in an 8-6 victory to open the afternoon slate, before The Villages Insurance and Fross & Fross dueled to a defensive-minded 3-3 draw.

Galaxy Home Solutions scored five times in the second half of its four-chukker battle against UnitedHealthcare, ultimately prevailing for an 8-6 win in the weekend finale.

