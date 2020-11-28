Competition heats up at halfway point for the Villages Air Gun Club

As the weather cools down, the competition is heating up among The Villages Air Gun Club.
The club’s annual standings competition runs from early July to mid-spring. Now at the halfway point, this year’s leaderboard is starting to take shape.
“Everybody likes to see the standings, and they like to see their names at the top,” said Norman Rose, of the Village of Charlotte.
The competition runs each year and classifies members by shooting style and by skill. Participants can shoot pistol or rifle in either offhand or benchrest.
