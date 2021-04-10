Community Watch’s Wolfe patrols familiar ground

The Villages’ Community Watch is a machine with many moving parts. Its 40 full-time employees and 360 part-timers work a combined 64,970 shifts a year to help protect 130,000 Villagers. Nehemiah Wolfe was once the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office district commander over The Villages. “What gave me peace of mind, and allowed me to sleep at night, was knowing Community Watch was in place,” he said. Now, Wolfe provides that reassurance as Community Watch’s chief.
